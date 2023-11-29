Kelowna RCMP issue holiday safety tips

During the holiday season, our lives become busier which can often lead to a sense of rush that can compromise our awareness. We tend to receive more mail and packages delivered to our front step which are left unattended while we are away from home. We sometimes leave our packages in our vehicles while we shop or leave them idling unattended telling ourselves, “I’ll just be a second in there.”

The RCMP is particularly concerned about a potential increase in thefts when owners leave their vehicles idling and insecurebefore going out. A common theme among these thefts is the fact that the vehicles were left idling with the keys in the ignition. While the cold temperatures might tempt you to leave your vehicle idling to warm up, without a remote starter or another anti-theft device, it becomes an easy target for theft. Criminals are always on the lookout for an easy target.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP, warns, “It takes only a few seconds for a thief to gain access to your vehicle and drive away with it. Even if you think you’re only going to be running quickly into the house or a store, that is all the time they need. Christine Kirby, local ICBC road safety and community coordinator, emphasizes, “An unsecured vehicle is an easy target for auto thieves. Thieves are constantly looking for any opportunity, so we’re asking drivers to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their vehicles. Always lock your doors, don’t leave your running vehicle unattended, and use an immobilizer or steering wheel lock to reduce your risk.”

Make sure to set the alarm on your vehicle when you leave it. If your vehicle does not come equipped with an alarm, consider purchasing an aftermarket anti-theft device, such as an immobilizer or a steering wheel lock.

The Kelowna RCMP and ICBC offer these tips to help avoid being a victim of crime during this busy holiday season:

1: Don’t leave your vehicle running with the keys inside. If you want to preheat your vehicle and can’t do it remotely, please stay inside the vehicle. This crime of opportunity can occur in any neighborhood, at any time of day.

2: Keep track of your keys. Don’t leave your purse/jacket/backpack unattended – even when you’re at work. Thieves are always on the lookout for unattended belongings. Lock up your items in a locker, especially when you no longer have line-of-sight on your bags. If you can’t do that, keep your keys in your pocket.

3: Lock your vehicle when you leave it. Make sure that all of your doors and windows are locked, as it only takes a few minutes for a vehicle thief to get a vehicle running, even without the keys. Practice the 9:00 p.m. routine and double-check your doors are locked on your vehicle every night, either by physically going to check it or by using your fob.

4: Use an anti-theft device.

5: During the holiday season, as we have more parcels delivered, there's an increased opportunity for "porch pirates" to strike. The RCMP recommends having someone there to accept a parcel if possible.

6: When out shopping, put your packages in the locked trunk of your vehicle and do not leave them in plain view. Watch to see who may be watching you, criminals are always looking for an easy opportunity; don’t give it to them.