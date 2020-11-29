Kelowna RCMP issues public warning after assault

The Kelowna RCMP is advising the public about a brazen assault that occurred in the Rutland area.

On November 28th 2020, just before 5:00 p.m, a woman was walking in the area of Dodd Road and Bach Road when an unknown man ran up and grabbed her in an inappropriate manner before fleeing on foot. This was done in the presence of two other people that the woman was walking with. The man was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road.

“The victim was not injured as a result of this assault,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “But she was extremely shaken by the experience. We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious or criminal activity immediately.”

The suspect is described as:

-Caucasian male

-approximately 6 feet tall

-thin build

He was last seen wearing:

-black non medical face mask

-grey jacket with the hood up

-blue jeans