Kelowna RCMP Launch Safe Place Program

A step towards a safer, more accepting community.

Kelowna RCMP has launched the Safe Place Program.

Constable Robyn Boffy says businesses can display a decal in their storefront to show they are a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"If they're feeling unsafe on the sidewalk or out on the street they can go into one of these businesses or associations and know that the staff there will welcome them to be safe there and call police if required."

The program is meant to provide safe spaces for individuals who are in distress, feeling unsafe, or the vicitm of crime.

Boffy says she's done a soft start over the past few weeks.

"Every business that I've approached has signed up wholeheartedly. Even Councilor Loyal [Wooldridge] who I spoke to last week has put a sticker up in his window at Loyal Hair. It's been really, really positive."

Sign your business up by calling Constable Boffy 250-762-3300.