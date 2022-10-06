iHeartRadio

Kelowna RCMP locate missing 28-year-old


RCMp

The Kelowna RCMP can now confirm the 28-year-old male reported missing has been located. Police Thanked  the media and public for their assistance.

***Original*** (October 4, 2022)

The Kelowna RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kelowna man who was reported missing by family.

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson is a 28-year-old described as:

  • Indigenous man 
  • 5’7”
  • 170 Lbs
  • dark shoulder length hair
  • brown eyes.

Ellis-Dickson is experiencing homelessness and missed taking required medication which is unusual, was last seen on September 20,2022.

 

