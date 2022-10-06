Kelowna RCMP locate missing 28-year-old

The Kelowna RCMP can now confirm the 28-year-old male reported missing has been located. Police Thanked the media and public for their assistance.

***Original*** (October 4, 2022)

The Kelowna RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kelowna man who was reported missing by family.

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson is a 28-year-old described as:

Indigenous man

5’7”

170 Lbs

dark shoulder length hair

brown eyes.

Ellis-Dickson is experiencing homelessness and missed taking required medication which is unusual, was last seen on September 20,2022.