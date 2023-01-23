Kelowna RCMP locating missing 34-year-old woman
The Kelowna RCMP say the 34-year-old female reported missing on January 12, 2022 in Kelowna has now been located.
There is no further concerns for her health or safety according to police.
Mounties say they are grateful to the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
-
Former Victoria Mayor gets BC Government appointmentLisa Helps will be the Premier's housing solutions adviser.
-
Okanagan College to celebrate first graduate of 2023Here's the story of Penticton's Amanda Jones.
-
Police standoff in West KelownaPolice have not yet released any details.
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggestsA new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
-
Better Business Bureau tips on lowering your hydro billsWith cold nights and short days in January, residential electricity will most likely be at its highest for the year.
-
Last chance to have 'Coffee with a Cop'For the final time this month Kelowna RCMP Officers will take part in Coffee with a Cop after two very successful events in the past two weeks.
-
BC Liquor, BC Cannabis Stores raise nearly $950k for food banksThanks to the generosity of their customers, BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis Stores (BCCS) collected $942,168 in support of local food banks during the holiday season.
-
Renee Merrifield MLA MinuteIf you have been to the grocery store lately you know how expensive food has become.
-
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.