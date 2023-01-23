iHeartRadio

Kelowna RCMP locating missing 34-year-old woman


rcmp

The Kelowna RCMP say the 34-year-old female reported missing on January 12, 2022 in Kelowna has now been located. 

There is no further concerns for her health or safety according to police.

Mounties say they are grateful to the public and media for their assistance in this matter.

 

 

