Kelowna RCMP looking for help identifying not so spirited shoplifter

On November 10, 2023 at approximately 6:15pm, Kelowna RCMP responded to a theft from a liquor store in the 2000 block of Hwy 33, Kelowna. The male suspect had concealed a very expensive bottle of premium liquor, paid only for a single bottle of wine and then departed without paying for the concealed item.

The store was able to provide high-quality images of the suspect who is described as;

Olive skinned male

Mid 30’s to early 40’s

Medium to heavy build

Short and groomed black hair

Black framed glasses

Black coloured vest

Grey khaki pants

The male also appears to have a very distinct tattoo along the right side of his neck and throat.

While reviewing CCTV of other shoplifting incidents, a Kelowna RCMP Watch Support Officer identified this male as the same individual suspected of multiple other thefts including from a hardware store and a music store. In these two particular incidents, the male was wearing the same black vest and glasses along with a camouflaged coloured jacket and toque.

“This individual appears to have stolen close to $20,000 in merchandise from three stores alone in the last couple weeks” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Unit. “It would be reasonable to believe he’s committing thefts elsewhere and we need your help. If you know who this is, please let us know. Moreover, if this person has stolen from your business, please let us know and report it.”

If you can identify this suspect or have further information, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-67181. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.