Kelowna RCMP Looking for Missing Person Kiana Haner-Wilk

2020-02-21 2020-9813 Kiana Haner-Wilk

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 

Kiana Haner-Wilk was last seen February 18 leaving her residence. 

She is described as a 55 year old, white female. 

Approximately 5'7 and 141 lbs, with dyed blonde hair, green eyes and glasses. 

She may be driving a black nissan sentra and was last seen wearing jeans, light coloured runners and a jacket. 

Police are concerned for her well being. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crimestoppers. 

UPDATE:  February 21 5:47 pm

Unconfirmed by RCMP reports state that Kiana Haner-Wilk has been safely located.

