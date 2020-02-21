Kelowna RCMP Looking for Missing Person Kiana Haner-Wilk

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Kiana Haner-Wilk was last seen February 18 leaving her residence.

She is described as a 55 year old, white female.

Approximately 5'7 and 141 lbs, with dyed blonde hair, green eyes and glasses.

She may be driving a black nissan sentra and was last seen wearing jeans, light coloured runners and a jacket.

Police are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crimestoppers.

UPDATE: February 21 5:47 pm

Unconfirmed by RCMP reports state that Kiana Haner-Wilk has been safely located.