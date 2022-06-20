Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in a sexual assault near Springfield and Hollywood Road

Kelowna RCMP is informing the public about a sexual assault where a woman was attacked by an unknown male suspect.

Police say a woman was walking along Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South on Monday, June 13 between the hours of 12:20 and 1:20 P.M. when she was allegedly followed and assaulted by an man not known to her.

Officers say the women escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties describe the suspect as:

South Asian Male in mid 20's

Black hair

Wel groomed beard

partially shaved right eyebrow

black zip-up puffy jacket, white t-shirt and green silk sweatpants.

Cpl. Tim Russell of the Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Section states, “Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit are actively canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to identify and locate the suspect.”

Anyone with information including dash cam footage around the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South on June 13, 2022 can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.