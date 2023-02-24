Kelowna RCMP looking for the owner of this artwork

On February 23, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. a staff member with Kelowna General Hospital found a painting in the 2200 block of Pandosy St. in Kelowna, BC.

The artwork appeared to be abandoned in front of the hospital parking lot. The piece is of high quality and original.

An RCMP Officer attended and secured the artwork in hopes that it can be returned to its proper owner.

The back shows a signature and 2020 painting date, however, RCMP has not been able to identify if the art was stolen of had been left behind by mistake.

The artist Nicole Young has commissioned pieces, however, with limited information, police cannot value this painting correctly. Surveillance at the hospital does not assist in furthering the investigation, and police are not able to identify ownership at this time.

“The RCMP want to return the painting to its rightful owner and are asking the public for its help,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you can provide proof of ownership or if you have any information that may assist the RCMP in reuniting this painting with the rightful owner, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-10282 or, If you have information, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.