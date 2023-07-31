Kelowna RCMP looking to identify female assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP would like to identify the female in this photo in relation to two disturbances occurring in downtown Kelowna on July 21st, 2023. Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21st, an unknown male and female approached two customers on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on the 400 block of Bernard Avenue and asked for some of their food. When denied, the male aggressively pushed the table, breaking dishes. When the owner appeared, the unknown female suspect pulled out a can of bear spray, deployed it, then departed.

Soon after, the couple created another altercation nearby on the 1500 block of Pandosy Street, yelling and throwing objects. A store owner attempting to help was then targeted when the female threw heavy objects, intimidating her and breaking the store’s door.

The male has been identified; however, police seek the identity of the female person of interest. She is described as Indigenous, believed to be in her 30’s, 5’6” tall, heavier set with long brown / blonde hair worn in a ponytail and wearing a black t-shirt and shorts and sunglasses. She has tattoos on her left arm and hand.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net and quote RCMP File # 2023-42248. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.