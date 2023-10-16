Kelowna RCMP looking to identify individuals

On October 13, 2023 at 1:05 a.m. an altercation involving several male suspects occurred behind the shopping plaza locate at 1984 Kane Road in the Glenmore neighborhood of Kelowna.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male seen in the photo.

If you are the male or know who he is, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-61272 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net