Kelowna RCMP looking to identify theft suspects

Kelowna RCMP would like to identify two suspects that have broken into a condo complex on the 1100 block of Bernard Avenue at least three times in recent months stealing tens of thousands of dollars of goods.

The most recent event was August 8th at 5:20 a.m. when the two suspects entered the building through the garage door and headed to the storage room.

Once inside they broke into three storage lockers, taking approximately $10,000 of construction tools.

If you know anything about this crime, or can identify these men, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.