Kelowna RCMP Makes IMPACT

The Kelowna RCMP take a proactive approach to recover five stolen vehicles and arrest five individuals getting them off the streets over the course of one week.

From September 19-23, 2022 the joint enforcement project “IMPACT” (Integrated Municipal, Provincial Auto Crime Team) deployed eight members to the Kelowna area, bringing with them equipment to assist in locating stolen vehicles.

In addition to those recovered stolen vehicles and arrests, a break and enter suspect was identified, two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants, two individuals were arrested for prohibited driving and three no insurance tickets were issued.

“This was an important operation for our Community,” said Inspector Beth McAndie. “The results of this collaborative project further highlight the need to work with our partners targeting those responsible, but we are pleased to be on the right track.”

IMPACT primarily works in the lower mainland and is an integrated unit, currently made up of members from the RCMP and Municipal Police, Transit Police and ICBC Special Investigations Unit. The program develops strategies to reduce auto crime in the Province of British Columbia through:

targeting active, high-risk, repeat motor vehicle offenders,

programs that track stolen vehicles and discourage auto theft,

social media and education to increase public awareness of auto crime and prevention

The Kelowna RCMP looks forward to working with IMPACT within the Kelowna Reginal Detachment in the future.