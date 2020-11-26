The Central Okanagan lost a protector last night, when PSD Fitz passed away unexpectedly.

Fitz started showing symptoms of illness and was taken to the veterinary hospital where he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. He passed away on Wednesday night.

Fitz started his RCMP career in Kelowna in 2015 and remained on duty until the time of his death.

At the time of his passing, he was 7-years-old. He and his handlers were tasked with a variety of duties including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and the apprehension of suspects.