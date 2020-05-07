Kelowna RCMP needs your help to prevent bicycle theft

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit wants to remind cyclists to secure your bicycle as a theft of your investment can take just moments.

The return of warm weather means more people are out than ever enjoying their bicycles within the city of Kelowna. On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles. In a one-week span between April 26th and May 2nd, 2020, the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit returned over $10,000 worth of bicycles to their owners.

Officers want to remind the public of the following safety tips to protect their bicycles:

Record:

Record your bike’s serial number

Photograph your bike

Use a public bicycle registration such as 529 Garage

Engrave or mark your bike with something specific like your driver’s license number

Lock:

Never leave your bike unlocked

Use a high quality lock

Take the extra step and remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent

Whenever possible, avoid leaving your bike in an underground parking structure- they are a favourite target for bike thieves

Avoid leaving your bike on or in your vehicle if possible - If you must leave your bikes unattended in the back of a vehicle, lock the bikes to your vehicle

Report:

If your bicycle is stolen, report it to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or online via the online crime-reporting tool with the serial number and description

Enforcement is a key component in keeping our community secure and we are always seeking innovative ways to hold the responsible offenders accountable. Bait Bikes, like Bait Cars, come in all sizes, makes, models and colours and can be placed anywhere in Central Okanagan.