Kelowna RCMP needs your help to prevent bicycle theft
The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit wants to remind cyclists to secure your bicycle as a theft of your investment can take just moments.
The return of warm weather means more people are out than ever enjoying their bicycles within the city of Kelowna. On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles. In a one-week span between April 26th and May 2nd, 2020, the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit returned over $10,000 worth of bicycles to their owners.
Officers want to remind the public of the following safety tips to protect their bicycles:
Record:
- Record your bike’s serial number
- Photograph your bike
- Use a public bicycle registration such as 529 Garage
- Engrave or mark your bike with something specific like your driver’s license number
Lock:
- Never leave your bike unlocked
- Use a high quality lock
- Take the extra step and remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent
- Whenever possible, avoid leaving your bike in an underground parking structure- they are a favourite target for bike thieves
- Avoid leaving your bike on or in your vehicle if possible - If you must leave your bikes unattended in the back of a vehicle, lock the bikes to your vehicle
Report:
- If your bicycle is stolen, report it to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or online via the online crime-reporting tool with the serial number and description
Enforcement is a key component in keeping our community secure and we are always seeking innovative ways to hold the responsible offenders accountable. Bait Bikes, like Bait Cars, come in all sizes, makes, models and colours and can be placed anywhere in Central Okanagan.
Bait Bikes are just one of the many tools we have at our disposal to combat property crime. Our officers are continuing their efforts and ask the public to be an active partner by ensuring their bikes are secured with high grade locks as well as having the serial number and description documented for reporting purposes, states Cst. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.
The Kelowna Community Safety Unit will continue to pursue active property offenders using innovative tactics on a regular basis. We know these crimes affect many citizens in our community, we take them seriously and we will continue to do everything we can to stop these trends.