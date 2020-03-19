Kelowna RCMP proactive during COVID-19 outbreak

Kelowna RCMP members have a prodigal in place when making arrests.

Due to COVID-19, officers are required to disinfect their vehicles after their shift is over.

Many are deep cleaned if the suspect in the cruiser is showing symptoms of the coronovirus.

And when making an arrests, officers are well equipped.

"We've issued our officers special protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and eye protection when they are going to known or suspected locations where there may be an opportunity to come into contact with someone".

Superintendent Brent Mundle says with social distancing, for the most part, only one officer is traveling in a police cruiser at any given time.