Kelowna RCMP provide update on collapsed crane investigation

On the morning of July 12th, 2021, a crane collapsed in the downtown core of Kelowna, resulting in the fatalities of five people. This incident impacted many people and for those who experienced loss or were witness to the crane collapse, we take pause, acknowledging the significance of this update as follows:

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has completed its comprehensive investigation into the collapse of the crane in Downtown Kelowna in 2021. A report has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for charge assessment for Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

This is an extremely complex investigation that needed to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. The Kelowna RCMP will be working closely with the BCPS to ensure they are best equipped on the facts of the case to make an informed decision on charges.

“This investigation included dozens of police officers and countless hours of evidence gathering and analysis,” said Kelowna Superintendent Kara Triance. “The gravity of this incident and the associated work to understand what happened has been tremendous. We will work to support our partners and our community through the next steps.”

The Kelowna RCMP is unable to provide additional details with respect to the investigation or findings.

