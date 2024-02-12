Kelowna RCMP re-open Rutland Road

UPDATE: 6:15PM February, 12

The Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol have concluded the scene reconstruction and reopened Rutland Road from Leathead Road to Hartman Road in both directions following a collision involving multiple vehicles earlier today.

Due to this police incident, members of the public were taken to a local hospital. One individual was detained for investigational purposes and released.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details will be released.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience during this portion of the investigation. If you have yet to speak with the police and/or you have dash camera or home video surveillance footage of Rutland Road from 6:45am to 7:30am this morning to please call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-7489.

____________________

The Kelowna RCMP has closed Rutland Road from Leathead Road to Hartman Road in both directions due to multiple vehicle collisions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. For parents needing to drop their children off at Rutland Middle or Senior Schools can use Dodd Road as an alternative.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

More details will be released when available as this is a very fluid scene and other road closures could be in effect.

The Kelowna RCMP thanks motorists for their patience.