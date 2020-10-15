Kelowna RCMP Release Details of Suspect Vehicle in September Incident

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on October 15, 2020 at 12:54PM:

Kelowna RCMP is releasing a more detailed description of a vehicle involved in a concerning incident in September.

On September 17th, 2020 an 11-year-old boy was walking home from school. As he entered the intersection at Monterey Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna a black four door pickup pulled up alongside him and the rear passenger grabbed his backpack.

The boy managed to struggle free and ran home.

The suspect is described as:

male

approximately 60-years-old

white goatee

red bandana

Our investigation has led us to believe the vehicle is described as:

black pickup truck with four doors;

blacked out front grill;

patterning along the side of the vehicle that is white with black shading.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle, or the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net .

ORIGINAL MEDIA RELEASE:

2020-58255 Kelowna RCMP investigating concerning incident

September 18th, 2020

Kelowna- Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a concerning incident involving a child was reported.

On September 17th, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., a 11-year-old boy was walking home from school when a black four door pickup truck pulled up along side him as he crossed the intersection of Monterey Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna. The rear male passenger allegedly reached out an open window and grabbed the boy's backpack, pulling him towards the truck. The boy managed to escape and ran home without further incident.

It is believed there were three occupants of the vehicle.

The man who allegedly grabbed the child was described as:

male approximately 60-years-old wearing a red bandana white goatee

Since the RCMP was notified of the incident, interviews have been conducted, the area has been canvassed and investigators have been working to identify those involved.

"At this time we don't know the motivation or intention behind this incident," says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. "The victim was extremely frightened by the events and we are appealing to the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information to come forward immediately and speak with us."