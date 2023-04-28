Kelowna RCMP release information on arrest of impaired driver

On April 25, 2023 just after 7:00 p.m., The Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision in the 600 Block of Cook Rd at the request of Emergency Health Services who were reporting a possibly impaired driver.

Officers on scene determined the driver of a white pickup truck was travelling westbound on Cook Rd when it collided with a parked vehicle and then careened into a residential yard. The driver of the truck was detained for operating while impaired while the lone passenger of the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver provided breath samples at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment and was released from custody with a court appearance for a later date. Charges of Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm will likely be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

“We are grateful that no one else was seriously injured or killed as a result of this incident. This surely would have been a terrifying sight for witnesses and those involved”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

This investigation continues while officers collect evidence and additional statements. If you witnessed this event and have yet to speak with an officer, or should you have any dash camera recordings, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-22074.