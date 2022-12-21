Kelowna RCMP release more info on Monday evening car chase through downtown

On December 19, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m. police received an initial report from owners of a green Honda Civic that they had their vehicle stolen from the driveway of their residence of Coronation Street. The vehicle had been left unattended to warm up with the keys in it.

Several hours later the RCMP started to receive multiple calls that a green Honda Civic was driving erratically in the downtown core of Kelowna hitting curbs, almost hitting pedestrians and then was involved in a hit and run with a second vehicle. Officers on-duty flooded the area to locate the Honda.

At 5:20 p.m. an officer came across the occupied Honda and attempted to stop the vehicle. The occupant took off almost striking the police vehicle in an effort to escape. A few moments later the suspect was again located while attempting to carjack another vehicle but once again fled in the Honda when police approached.

Officers relocated the driver who had lost control of the vehicle and using their patrol cars boxed in the suspect. RCMP Officers with the assistance of the Police Dog Service were able to arrest the male subject after a brief struggle.

Kelowna RCMP are recommending charges against the 29-year-old Kelowna resident which include possession of stolen property, robbery x 2, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“This was a frightening experience for many who where out enjoying the holiday season and going about their everyday activities,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “The risk to the public was removed by the quick decision of Officers to stop the threat. These dedicated individuals then transitioned to gathering the evidence from the various scenes to ensure the suspect currently remains in custody.”