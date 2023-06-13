Kelowna RCMP release statement over concern regarding sports day incident

The Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment has received a number of messages from concerned citizens about an incident that took place at a regional elementary track and field day last week.

We too share everyone’s grave concerns with discriminatory behaviour. In response to this incident, we can confirm that the Kelowna RCMP have received a report and created an investigative file, but, due to the Privacy Act, we cannot share further details regarding the incident or the investigation at this time. However, we want to encourage you to continue to be a strong voice and to show your ally ship, support, public positions and commitment to diversity and inclusion. It is important to our community to speak out against discriminatory behaviours, and research shows that social support is an important protective factor for those experiencing marginalization, racism, or discrimination. If our community takes action together, this will assist us in the ultimate goal of a diverse, inclusive and safe community for all. Your willingness to take an active role demonstrates your care and responsibility. We understand that this incident, and the ongoing discussion on social media can be difficult. There are a number of services and programs available at Kelowna Community Resources https://kcr.ca/ should you need help. Thank you.