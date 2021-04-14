iHeartRadio

webmaster@am1150.ca
Kelowna RCMP requesting help locating missing Kelowna resident

Jensen

Marylou Jensen was last seen on April 13th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., leaving her residence in the 900 block of Grenfell Rd on foot. Marylou was reported to be headed north towards a destination on Rosemead Ave. Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are actively looking for Marylou.

Description of Marylou Jensen:

  • Caucasian female
  • 72 years ols
  • 5 ft 3 in (160  cm)
  • Shoulder length grey hair

Marylou was last seen wearing a bright blue Adidas jacket and may appear disoriented.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marylou Jensen is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

