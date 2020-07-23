Kelowna RCMP Responding to Report of RV Fire, Injured Man

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on July 23, 2020 at 2:46PM:

Kelowna RCMP are responding to the area of Greystoke Forrest Service Road and Foolhen Forest Service Road for a report of an RV on fire and an injured man.

No further information is being released at this time, but the public is asked to avoid the area while RCMP, Fire Services and Emergency Health Services deal with the matter.