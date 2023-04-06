iHeartRadio

Kelowna RCMP say no danger to public after Wednesday afternoon large police presence on Nickel Rd.


rcmp

On April 5, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) executed a search warrant on a problem residence targeting a repeat offender in the 200 block of Nickel Road, Kelowna.

“Although there was a large police presence, we can assure the public that there was no concern for their safety,” stated Corporal James Jenkins. 

Vehicle traffic was not affected and residents in the area should continue with their normal activities.

At this time, the Kelowna RCMP do not expect to issue any further media releases regarding this matter. 

