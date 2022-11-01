Kelowna RCMP Search for Missing Man

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing person Nabyl Dine.

The 46-year-old male, originally from Ontario, was last seen on September 5, 2022 in Kelowna. He is 5’8, 175 pounds with black/greying curly hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Dine is a person experiencing homelessness but has not been in communication with his family for almost two months which is unusual.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Nabyl Dine. If you have information which may help to locate him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-64759.