Kelowna RCMP search home for explosive devices

rcmp

Press release:

On Monday, the Kelowna RCMP received a report of possible explosive devices inside a residence located in the 400 block of Valley Road.

Members of the South East District Emergency Response Team assisted Kelowna RCMP in executing a search warrant at the residence which was located within a multi-unit complex. Officers safely evacuated unrelated occupants from the area and three people were arrested in relation to this investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP worked closely with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit who assisted with the investigation. “Kelowna RCMP implemented a plan to ensure public safety immediately after receiving information there were explosives inside the residence,” said, Cpl. Tammy Lobb. No explosives were located and residents have been permitted back in their homes. There is no risk to public safety at this time.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is on-going.

