Kelowna RCMP searching for a high risk missing female

On August 17th 2023 at approximately 8:50 a.m. the Kelowna RCMP were contacted by the family of a missing female, 30-year-old Taylor Bull.

Ms. Bull has not been seen or heard from since August 15, 2023 and was last seen at the family home located at 500 block of Stanley Crescent.

She suffers from a serious health concern which has the family worried.

Ms. Bull is described as:

Height: 5’1”

Hair: Bleach Blonde

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Weight: 130 lbs

Eyes: Blue

The RCMP and family are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of Taylor Bull and are asking the public to be vigilant, and if you locate her, please keep her within your sights and call 9-1-1 immediately.