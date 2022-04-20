Kelowna RCMP Searching for Driver Who may be in Distress

At 6:30 a.m. this morning, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 450-block area of West Avenue. The information provided to police was that the driver was behaving in a manner that indicated they may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle. Before officers could speak to the driver, the vehicle left the scene travelling towards Gordon Drive and it was last seen on Pandosy Street.

“We are looking for a grey, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with dark tinted windows and British Columbia license plate LW367M,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the driver. At this time, there is no information to suggest public safety is at risk”.

If you see this vehicle, please call 9-1-1 and do not approach the vehicle.