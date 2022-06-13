Kelowna RCMP searching for missing elderly woman

Police are concerned for the well-being of 72 year-old Kristin Grant.

Grant was last seen in the 800 block of Walrod Street at approximately, 6:30 p.m. Sunday and may be confused.

Mounties say Grant was wearing faded grey denim jacket with embroidery on the back and grey cargo pants with white runners.

She was also said to be wearing a distinct red keychain around her neck.

Grant is described by officers as having a medium build and 5’6” tall.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Kristin Grant is asked to contact the RCMP, non-emergency at 250-762-3300 or call 911.