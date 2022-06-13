Kelowna RCMP searching for missing elderly woman: Found

Update (9:30 a.m.)

The Kelowna RCMP would like to advise that the female reported missing on June 12, 2022 has been located and is in good health.

Original

Police are concerned for the well-being of 72 year-old Kristin Grant.

Grant was last seen in the 800 block of Walrod Street at approximately, 6:30 p.m. Sunday and may be confused.

Mounties say Grant was wearing faded grey denim jacket with embroidery on the back and grey cargo pants with white runners.

She was also said to be wearing a distinct red keychain around her neck.

Grant is described by officers as having a medium build and 5’6” tall.