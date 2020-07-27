Kelowna RCMP Searching for Missing Rylee James Blacklock

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on July 27, 2020 at 10:17AM:

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna man, Rylee James Blacklock.

Thirty-three year-old Rylee James Blacklock was reported missing by his friends and family on July 20th, 2020 after not hearing from him for a number of days. Rylee was last seen on or around the beginning of July, 2020 in the Kelowna area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Rylee Blacklock is described as:

Caucasian male

33 Years old

5'8"/173cm

160 lbs/73 kg

brown hair

brown eyes

mole on left cheek

It is possible that Rylee may be in the Chilliwack area.

The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for Rylee Blacklock but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents, states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Blacklock in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rylee James Blacklock is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net