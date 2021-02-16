Kelowna RCMP Searching for Owner of Set of Military Medals

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized alleged illicit drugs, weapons and stolen property as a result of a search warrant.

On February 11th, 2021, members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300-block of Highland Drive South in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabis from inside the residence and the property,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized firearms, weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs. During the search, we recovered numerous stolen items, including three high end bicycles worth approximately $15 000.”

One of the items seized was a set of five military medals. Efforts have been unsuccessful thus far to determine the owner of these medals, and Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in getting them back to their rightful home.

Two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the warrant. Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net