Kelowna RCMP Searching for Robbery Suspect

RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

On February 18th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a man entered a convenience store in the 800-block of Rutland Road North in Kelowna. The suspect allegedly brandished what appeared to be bearspray and demanded money from the employee.

He fled the store without obtaining anything after the employee shouted to another worker at the back of the store.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this attempted robbery,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are releasing a photograph of the suspect in the hopes that someone is able to identify him.”

The suspect is described as:

-Caucasian male;

-thin build;

-6’3” tall.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a blue bandana with white pattern, and a pink and brown backpack.

Sourced from Kelowna RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net