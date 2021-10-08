Kelowna RCMP Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect

Kelowna RCMP is releasing a composite sketch of the suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred on September 29, 2021.

On September 29, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. A woman was walking in Millbridge Park, in the area of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road. She was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male who fled from the scene when she fought back.

The suspect in this incident is described as:

Caucasian male;

approximately 35 years old;

5 foot 10 inches tall;

very thin build;

long black curly hair with a widow’s peak;

mole under his right eye;

strongly smelled of cigarette smoke.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater with “California” in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps.

“We are asking anyone who believes they recognize this person, or saw them in the area that day to contact us immediately,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. If you wish to remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.