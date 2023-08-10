Kelowna RCMP Searching for Stolen High-End Violin

The RCMP in Kelowna are actively seeking assistance in the recovery of a rare and highly valuable Italian-made violin, reported stolen on August 9, 2023.

The instrument, dating back to the 1840s, holds immense both monetary and sentimental value. It features a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows - two black and one red. The violin is additionally equipped with a microphone pickup jack and a single gold fine tuner. Housed within a silver BAM case crafted from carbon fibre, the case is recognizable by its backpack straps and adorned with stickers from various countries the owner has visited.

The theft is believed to have taken place during the early hours of August 3, 2023, following a performance by the victim. The incident likely occurred in the vicinity of the lane behind the 700 Block of Wilson Ave. Unfortunately, no surveillance footage is available from the location.

Subsequent to the theft, the victim engaged in a multi-day effort to retrace their steps, hoping to recover the stolen violin.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP, stated, "This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value. Our aim is to reunite it with its rightful owner."

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this violin or have witnessed any suspicious activity, kindly contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, referring to file number 2023-46714. For those wishing to maintain anonymity, please reach out to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.