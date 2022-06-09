Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen power tools

A construction company is hoping to reunite with power tools stolen from this trailer parked on the 1100 block of St. Paul Street. On April 14, 2022 police say suspects broke into the trailer and took $14,000 - $18,000 worth of tools. All the tools are spray painted green and have the word “SYSTEMATIC” etched onto them.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.