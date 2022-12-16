Kelowna RCMP searching for two wanted men
The Kelowna RCMP is currently looking for Kyle and Justin Radis for failing to appear in court on Thursday December 15, 2022.
Both men are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on Kelowna’s Rail Trail in November of 2021. The charges were laid out on Wednesday December 14, 2022, and both were scheduled to make their first appearance in Kelowna court on Thursday, however both failed to show up.
There is a warrant for their arrest, and they are considered dangerous. If you see either one of these individuals do not approach and call 911 immediately or if you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2021-73876.
