Kelowna RCMP searching for vehicle after driver nearly hit officer

RCMP is searching for a maroon or brown SUV after the driver nearly struck a police officer directing traffic last night at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Harvey Avenue.

On March 11th, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m. a front line Kelowna RCMP officer was at the scene of a collision at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Harvey Avenue. He had stopped all traffic to allow the ambulance to leave the scene when a brown or dark red newer model small SUV approached eastbound on Harvey Avenue. The vehicle initially slowed down, then allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed towards the officer standing in the intersection.

“Thankfully our officer managed to get out of the path of the vehicle, and avoid serious injury,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He was, however, close enough to break the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle with his flashlight.”

The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Ellis Street. Despite extensive patrols last night, the vehicle was not located.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who has knowledge of this incident, or who recognizes the description of the vehicle, to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip on the Crimestoppers website.