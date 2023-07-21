Kelowna RCMP searching for wanted male

The Kelowna RCMP are actively looking for 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer.

Latimer who is well known to the RCMP in several jurisdictions throughout BC is currently wanted on several warrants. If you see Latimer or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 or 911. “Latimer has been identified as a repeat violent offender by the Kelowna RCMP and his arrest is a priority to prevent further crime within our communities” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay

If you have information and wish to remain anonyms, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net