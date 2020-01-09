Kelowna RCMP see increase in counterfeit bills

The Kelowna RCMP wishes to advise the public of a significant increase in individuals attempting to pass counterfeit Canadian currency at various retail outlets throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

There have been 44 documented incidents where numerous denominations of counterfeit Canadian and US currency have been passed since December 1st, 2019. Several police investigations remain ongoing at this time as police continue to identify several persons of interest.

“Kelowna RCMP hope to prevent further incidents where these fake bills are accepted by unsuspecting retailers in our community,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “We recommend that business owners and operators review their policies and ensure that their employees familiarize themselves with the detection of counterfeit currency.”

What to do if you suspect someone is trying to pass counterfeit currency:

Explain to the person that gave you the note that you think the bill may be counterfeit and ask for another bill (the person may not be aware of the counterfeit note).

Advise them that the suspected counterfeit bill should be given to local police for verification.

Record the details about the circumstances and person/(s) who gave the suspect note (time, context, descriptors of suspect of vehicle)

Notify police of the attempt to pass a suspected counterfeit bill

If you suspect a counterfeit bill or have information about counterfeiting activity, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.