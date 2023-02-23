Kelowna RCMP seek person of interest

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating a person of interest.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. on Monday February 20, 2023 two women were walking in the 1300 block of Richter Street near Wilson Avenue in Kelowna. The women were approached from behind by a man asking for directions to a business downtown.

The women told the man that the business would be closed but agreed to help. The man then groped one of the women in the party without warning. They immediately yelled at the man and left the scene continuing to their destination. The man did not follow the women.

The man is described as south Asian descent, approximately five-foot-six with dark skin and an accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing.

The RCMP would like to speak to this individual and are asking anyone who may have dashcam video and any residents in the 1300 block of Richter Street who have home video surveillance to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9786.