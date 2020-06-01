Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to fatal collision

On June 1st, 2020 just after 5:30 a.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a fatal rollover collision discovered in the 3100-block of Bulman Road in Kelowna. The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash is currently closed for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision

“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.