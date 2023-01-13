Kelowna RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing woman: known to visit Alberta, Ontario

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing person Melanie Desbiens.

The 34-year-old high risk female is from Kelowna but is known to travel to Alberta and Ontario. She failed to check in with her health care provider on December 19, 2022. She suffers from complicated health concerns and has not been taking her medications.

Ms. Desbiens’ family and friends are extremely concerned for her health and wellbeing.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

long blonde hair

blue eyes.

5’8"

161 lbs,

small tattoos on each hand showing a heart and “RIP.”

If you are Ms. Desbiens or have information which may help to locate her, video surveillance or dash camera footage, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-1826.