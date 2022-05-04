Kelowna RCMP Seeking More Information in Sexual Assault Investigation

A man has been charged with sexual offences against a child and the Kelowna RCMP believes there may be additional people with information.

On February 17, 2021, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into allegations that a child had been sexually assaulted by their male piano teacher. The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period in 2021 when the child was taking piano lessons at the teacher’s home.

On February 18, 2021, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit arrested the teacher for Sexual Interference and Sexual Assault. He was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason. On March 3, 2022, the teacher attended the Kelowna Provincial Court and sought a variance to those conditions.

On April 22, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference against the teacher. He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 16, 2022.

By the nature of the piano teacher’s access to youth, investigators believe there may be additional victims, or people with additional information. The Kelowna RCMP are releasing the name of the teacher along with additional details in order to advance the investigation.

54-year-old Neil Nein-Nein Wong offered private piano lessons which he taught out of his home. Parents would contact him through an email address and then later by phone to arrange the lessons. Investigators have learned Neil Wong taught a number of students out of his home and he taught online as well. The total number of students remains unknown at this time.

“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” states Cpl. Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit. “The Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit are an embedded partner at the Child Advocacy Center which coordinates multifaceted investigations and is dedicated to supporting children and families in our Community”.