Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in locating suspect

Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the Rutland area on Sunday (May 30) just after 10:00 p.m., after an adult male was found deceased.

"At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "However police believe that the victim and the suspect were known to one another."

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed this investigation and is seeking the public's help in locating Lorence Williams, who is being considered a suspect in this death.

Williams is described as:

Black male

40-years-old

Short black hair

6'0"/183 cm

Thin build

"If Lorence sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction immediately," says Cpl. Noseworthy.

Should you encounter Williams, or have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.