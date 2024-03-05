Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect in grandparent scam

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in a recent “grandparent” scam.

This individual was last seen leaving a building in the 1300 block of Ellis Street in Downtown Kelowna after meeting with an elderly woman to pick up money.

The elderly victim reports that she was contacted by someone via phone identifying themselves as “Sergeant Ashley Olsen” stating that her grandson had been arrested in a police incident and that money was needed to pay a bond immediately. She was instructed to withdrawal a large sum of money from her bank and that someone would come by to collect it adding that it would be refunded within 24 hours. The caller stated this was being done “for her convenience” toned with a sense of urgency.

At approximately 11:30am on February 9, 2024, a female suspect met with the elderly woman in the front lobby of her residence and the money for the “bond” was exchanged.

The suspect phoned the victim a second time hours later providing additional circumstances to her grandson’s arrest and demanded more money to secure his release from custody. As the victim tried to make another withdrawal, a bank employee recognized what was happening and informed the victim she was being scammed which ultimately prevented the additional loss of funds.

The female suspect is described as:

• Approximately 25-30 years old

• Believed to be of Latin descent

• Long dark coloured hair

• Strong eyebrows

• Black coloured leggings, black boots, denim coloured shirt

Police are reminding the public that these types of frauds continue to occur and to be vigilant. When confronted with a similar scam, reach out to family immediately to confirm the legitimacy of their claim and then phone the police if there is still some concern. Police encourage the public to report all attempted frauds to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-800-495-8501 as they link a number of crimes together in Canada and abroad helping with prevention and awareness efforts.

If you recognize this individual, please contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and give the file number 2024-7013. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net .

