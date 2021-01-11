Kelowna RCMP Seeking Witnesses of Fatal Early Morning Crash

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on January 11, 2021:

Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that was occurred early Monday morning in Kelowna.

On January 11th, 2021 just after 1:30 a.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Highway 97 N and Banks Road in Kelowna. A semi-truck was making a left hand turn from Banks Road into the northbound lanes of Highway 97N when the trailer of the semi-truck was struck by a southbound SUV. The 25-year-old male driver of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash was closed for several hours for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision

“The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is conducting their own, parallel investigation into this death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.