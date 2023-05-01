Kelowna RCMP seize cash and drugs in traffic stop

On April 29, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m. a Kelowna RCMP officer observed a green 1997 Toyota Corolla fail to stop for a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk traveling northbound on Water Street from Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, he observed open liquor in the centre console and the male driver appeared to be intoxicated. The officer had the driver exit the vehicle at which point a clear baggy of pink coloured suspected drugs fell to the ground. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A subsequent search of the man and the vehicle was conducted which produced approximately $870 of cash and list of drugs along with other evidence suggesting he is a street level drug dealer. Some of the drugs seized include 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine and 51.2 grams of fentanyl.

“This officer’s keen eye removed a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Kelowna and has disrupted the local drug trade, possibly saving countless lives,” Said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect was held in custody before being released to attend court.