Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, firearms, weapons from drug house in Rutland

On January 28, 2020 officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) executed a search warrant at a property located in the 600-block of Gerstmar Rd in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Rutland area.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine, as well as firearms and a variety of weapons from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Police have arrested a 49-year old Kelowna man. The BC Prosecution Service has approved ten criminal charges against Clayton Wade Zeleniski.

He remains in custody at this time to appear in court at a later date.